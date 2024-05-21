Andrea Salinas, Cody Reynolds run in Oregon’s 6th Congressional District Democratic primary

Incumbent Andrea Salinas will again face Cody Reynolds in the Democrat primary election for Oregon’s 6th Congressional District.

Voters will choose Tuesday between incumbent Andrea Salinas and Cody Reynolds in the Democrat primary election for Oregon’s 6th Congressional District.

The district represents Polk and Yamhill counties and parts of Marion, Clackamas and Washington counties.

Salinas served in the Oregon House of Representatives from 2017 to 2023 before being elected in 2022 to represent Oregon in the new congressional district. She defeated Reynolds in the 2022 primary election.

Salinas, the daughter of an immigrant from Mexico, is a first-generation college student who graduated from the University of California, Berkeley. She worked as a lobbyist, as legislative director of the Oregon Environmental Council, and in legislative and political consulting.

She told the Statesman Journal her priorities are to bring down the cost of living; expand access to quality, affordable health care and mental health care; and to protect reproductive rights and freedoms.

"I’ve delivered federal funding to help police and local law enforcement get fentanyl off our streets, reduce homelessness and expand rural communities’ access to broadband, mental health, affordable housing, and wildfire prevention resources," Salinas said.

Reynolds is an Army veteran and entrepreneur. He previously ran for Congress in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering psychology from the U.S. Military Academy West Point.

Reynolds did not respond to the Statesman Journal’s questions.

Campaign funding in Oregon's 6th District Democratic primary race

Between Jan. 1, 2023, and May 1, 2024, Salinas raised $2.6 million and spent $863,432, leaving $1.7 million cash on hand, according to the most recent Federal Election Commission data.

During the same period, Reynolds raised $3,250 and spent $2,520, leaving $7,894 cash on hand. Reynolds started the reporting period with $7,164 cash on hand.

