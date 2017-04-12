    Andrea Mitchell: Trump Now More Negative About Russia

    Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

    NBC's Andrea Mitchell offers analysis on President Trump' response to a question about Russia's role in being on the Syrian airbase believed responsible for a chemical attack on Syrian citizens.

    NBC News Specials

    NBC News Specials

    NBC News brings its worldwide resources to these in-depth special programs. Brian Williams takes the lead in covering topics that enlighten, uplift or demand further scrutiny. Important stories of our time; these are the stories of NBC News Specials.