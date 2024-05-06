Andrea Casarrubias Romero found dead from stab wounds inside Phoenix home, police say

A woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds on Sunday inside her home, according to Phoenix police.

Police identified the woman as 24-year-old Andrea Casarrubias Romero, according to a news release Sunday night.

Police said officers received a welfare check call just before 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. Officers responded to 27th Avenue and Devonshire Avenue, where they spoke to the caller, who said he found blood on his driveway, which led into "the tenant's" portion of the house.

When officers entered the house, police said they found Romero, who they said was dead from "what appeared to be multiple stab wounds."

As of Monday morning, police had not identified a suspect. Police said preliminary information suggested Romero was assaulted overnight by "a known suspect." Police said they are attempting to locate them, and the investigation is active.

