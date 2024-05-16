Andover YMCA ready to reopen after damaging 2022 tornado

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Dr. Jim Farha Andover YMCA is set to reopen on Monday, May. 20, and over the next few days, the branch will host a ribbon cutting, public open house and membership sign-ups.

The branch shut down in April 2022 following a direct hit from an EF3 tornado. For two years, the YMCA has been rebuilding and adding new amenities to the gym, which includes a signature 44-foot Luckey Climber, an expanded gymnastics area, and an indoor gathering space for families called the Farha Family Park.

Temporary sites in Andover and Augusta have provided families with uninterrupted access to the branch’s Early Learning Center, camp, sports and gymnastics programs through today.

“We are very proud of what has been accomplished and can’t wait for the Andover Y to be full once again with youth and adults who inspire each other to be their best,” said Y President and CEO Ronn McMahon. “As a new chapter of the Andover Y begins, the Y extends its gratitude once again for all the support we received from members, local families, area organizations and businesses. By coming together as a community during the rebuilding process, we further demonstrated that the Y’s mission is stronger than any one building.”

The following timeline has been set for pre- and post-opening activities:

Friday, May 17: Public Open House, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to walk through the facility and visit with staff. Building facilities and equipment will not be available for use.

Saturday, May 18 (8 a.m. – 1 p.m.) and Sunday, May 19 (1-5 p.m.): Limited access to the Andover Y lobby is only for individuals to sign up for memberships and youth programs. Online registration for memberships and programs is also available at ymcawichita.org.

Monday, May 20: First day of branch operations.

