Andover Township man who went 'over and above for everyone' killed in car crash

A 60-year-old Andover Township man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Yates Avenue in the township on Friday evening, authorities said.

Joseph P. Luchetti was driving a vintage 1963 Pontiac around 8:45 p.m. when his vehicle veered off the roadway and down into a culvert, according to a release by the Andover Township Police Department.

Luchetti was ejected from his vehicle and found in a wooded area by first responders, police said. He was treated at the scene and brought to a nearby landing zone, but died as crews were preparing him for treatment at a nearby hospital, the department said.

The roadway, which intersects with Stickles Pond Road, was closed for several hours to repair a downed utility pole and for investigation. The crash remains under investigation by the Andover Township Police Department.

The Luchetti family has history in Andover Township and has a 1-mile roadway named after them: Luchetti Way, which intersects Yates Avenue to the north. Luchetti, a Newton High School graduate known as Joey or Joe Veg by those closest to him, was known for his unconditional love and selflessness, his cousin posted on Facebook.

Luchetti, she said, was a person that always felt he needed to "do more," despite always going "over and above for anyone." His selflessness and love for his family was unconditional, she added, and his humor was contagious.

The Andover Township Volunteer Fire Department echoed similar sentiments in a Facebook post, sharing that Luchetti's "laughter and humor will be missed," and adding condolences to his family.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

