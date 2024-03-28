Andover chamber seeks flag sponsors

Mar. 28—ANDOVER — The Andover Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking assistance to replace flags on in the village and place floral arrangements on the square.

The organization is also seeking nominations for three awards.

The AACC is seeking $20 donations to help replace a flag at the park, according to a letter sent to members of the chamber. The organization is also seeking a total of $800 for the floral arrangements to be placed in the square.

The chamber replaces about one third of the flags each year as they are affected by the weather.

"Behind the scenes, it's the Chamber of Commerce diligently working to maintain this picturesque scene," states a fundraising letter from the chamber signed by Pam Jordan of ERIEBANK.

Anyone interested in contributing may send donations, by April 28, to P.O. Box 403 Andover, Ohio 44003 with a specification for flags, flowers, or both.

PACC Executive Director Lara Reibold said the chamber is also seeking nominations for three awards to be presented to an individual, an organization and a business. The deadline for the nominations is May 7 and should be sent to info@pymatuningareachamber.org or mailed to the chamber at P.O. Box 503, Andover Ohio 44003, in care of Christy Paul.

Anyone interested may nominate individuals for the Brenda Merrill Award, for individual service to the community; The Charles Thobaben award for an organization assisting the community, and the Bob and Pat Harvey award for business volunteerism and community service.