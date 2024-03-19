Anderson's Southwood Academy to be renamed after the late Chadwick Boseman

Anderson School District Five's board of trustees has agreed to rename the Southwood Academy of Performing Arts after Anderson native Chadwick Boseman.

The school board is meeting Tuesday night and is expected to pass the resolution to name the center, the Chadwick Boseman Fine Arts Center.

According to Kyle Newton, assistant superintendent for External Affairs/Chief Communications Officer, school board member Harold Kay was approached by community members with the idea.

"After Kay presented the idea to the Boseman family and the rest of the board, they unanimously agreed to rename the performing arts center after Chadwick Boseman," Newton said.

Brenda Kelley, Anderson School District Five Deputy Superintendent congratulates Southwood Academy of the Arts students at the announcement of the school winning Special School category for Palmetto's Finest Award winners for 2023, in their auditorium via SCETV telecast Wednesday, March 15, 2023. South Carolina Association of School Administrators awarded two elementary, two secondary and Southwood as the one Special School category. Woodmont High in Greenville was one of the secondary school winners.

Boseman attended McCants Middle School and graduated from T.L. Hanna High School in 1995.

Boseman was known for his success in the entertainment industry as an actor who portrayed strong and successful black men. He starred in Marvel's "Black Panther," as King T'Challa, the first African superhero, and historical figures Thurgood Marshall, Jackie Robinson, and James Brown.

Madyx Ulmer of Anderson, S.C. looks at "Forever" by his father Patro PERO Ulmer at Warrior: An Art Exhibit by several local artists honoring Chadwick Boseman at Wren Pavillion in Anderson Thursday, October 22, 2020. Students from Robert Anderson Middle School as well as 17 local artists were featured in the show.

Boseman died from colon cancer in 2020 at the age of 43.

"Naming the fine arts center after Chadwick Boseman will honor his legacy and inspire students," Newton said. "His loss has had a profound impact on the Anderson community and millions around the world."

Southwood Academy of Arts principal Jamie Smith thinks Boseman is a good name for the school.

Chadwick Boseman to receive Walk of Fame star

"We aim to train the next generation of talented artists, and Chadwick Boseman was an excellent example," said Smith.

"Students from small communities like Anderson think it's impossible, but it is inspiring for them to see someone like Chadwick Boseman, who came from the same background as them, chart his path and become successful."

