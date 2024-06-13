Anderson teen arrested on child pornography charges

Jun. 13—ANDERSON — An 18-year-old Anderson man has been arrested on two felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Patrick Dean Sigler, 700 block of County Road 650 West, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation by the Westfield Police Department.

If convicted, Sigler faces a possible one- to six-year prison sentence on each charge.

Sigler was released from the Madison County jail on his own recognizance.

Detective Tyler Mitchell with the Westfield Police Department said in the probable cause affidavit that he was assigned to the case on May 31, 2023, after receiving four CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The information obtained from Google came back to Patrick Sigler. When opening the tip file, he found 133 files of videos in which children were being sexually abused, the court document states.

According to Mitchell, Sigler said he started viewing child pornography in middle school and would open links on his phone that would take him to the application to download the content.

Sigler said he downloaded files in April and early May of this year from two different social media sites.

Detectives also found child pornography on Sigler's electronic devices at his residence.

He denied sharing any of the videos or paying to obtain them.

The court document states the cellphone in a folder labeled "football" had over 80 files of child pornography.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.