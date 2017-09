Anderson takes 499th wicket, West Indies 35-2 in 3rd test

England players celebrate taking the wicket of West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite on the first day of the third test match between England and the West Indies at Lord's cricket ground in London, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON (AP) — James Anderson took his 499th wicket to leave West Indies 35-2 at lunch on Day 1 of the series-deciding test at Lord's on Thursday.

Anderson collected both of the West Indies wickets in a rain-shortened first session to move England's all-time leading test wicket-taker one shy of becoming the sixth bowler to 500.

England missed an early chance when Alastair Cook dropped Kraigg Brathwaite at first slip off Anderson, Cook's third straight drop after two misses in the second test.

Anderson recovered from that disappointment to have Brathwaite caught behind by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow for 10. He then removed Kyle Hope, also caught by Bairstow, for a duck for his 2-18.

One more wicket will see Anderson join Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Anil Kumble, Glenn McGrath and Courtney Walsh in the 500 club.

West Indies opted to bat first in a test where it could clinch a first series victory in England since the era of Viv Richards in 1988. But promising batting conditions turned to helpful bowling conditions with the rain and England had the upper hand after only 20 overs of play before lunch.

Shai Hope, West Indies' matchwinner in the second test at Headingley, was 8 not out alongside opener Kieran Powell on 17 not out.