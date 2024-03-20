Anderson, Spartanburg county teachers finalists for SC Teacher of the Year. What to know.

Two Upstate teachers were named finalists for South Carolina Teacher of the Year.

The finalists were both awarded $10,000 for placing in the Top 5 by Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver. They will now go on to the next stage of the competition.

One of the finalists is Braden Wilson, who teaches eighth-grade social studies at Palmetto Middle School in Williamston. She is currently in her 10th year working in education and believes that through teaching history, students can make sense of the world around them.

Braden Wilson, who teaches 8th-grade social studies at Palmetto Middle School in Williamston and SC Teacher of the Year finalist, holds her $10,000 check she received from the SC Department of Education.

When Wilson found out that she had been selected as a finalist, she was ecstatic, crediting her students and teammates for the honor.

"She is definitely the teacher we all wish we had in schools, the teacher that we all aspire to be," Principal Jason McCauley said. "Her energy, preparation and dedication make her not just an amazing teacher, but just an amazing teammate. As one of the very first model PLC (Professional Learning Communities) at Work schools in the state, she's a huge reason why we were designated that almost a year ago."

Katie Farr, a first-grade teacher at Wellford Academy of Science and Technology in Wellford, is also a finalist. As a teacher, Farr encourages creativity, divergent thinking and involving real-world opportunities in her classroom. It is her 13th year as an educator in South Carolina and her third year in Spartanburg District Five Schools.

Katie Farr, a first-grade teacher at Wellford Academy of Science and Technology in Wellford and SC Teacher of the Year finalist, holds her $10,000 check she received from the SC Department of Education.

"We are so proud of Katie Farr and thrilled to have her representing Spartanburg District Five Schools as a finalist for South Carolina Teacher of the Year," said Superintendent Dr. Randall Gary in a press release. "This honor is an affirmation of what we here in Spartanburg Five already know about Katie: she is a shining example of a teacher who cares about every child who walks in her classroom, and it's evident through the genuine relationships she develops with every student. She goes above and beyond to make learning come alive, and create experiences that her students will remember forever."

The winner of SC Teacher of the Year will be announced at the celebration in Columbia in April, where they will receive $25,000 and a new BMW for the year.

Nina Tran covers trending topics. Reach her via email at ntran@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Anderson, Spartanburg county teachers finalists for SC Teacher of Year.