Anderson police investigating Tuesday stabbing

May 8—ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating the stabbing of a 36-year-old man Tuesday in the 1800 block of Meridian Street.

Officers were dispatched at 5:09 p.m. to a gas station and found the man sitting in a vehicle near 19th and Jackson streets.

The man was transported to an Indianapolis area hospital and listed in serious condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the man pulled into a parking lot and was approached by another man. A physical altercation ensued, and the suspect stabbed the victim and fled the scene, according to police.

The APD investigations division was dispatched to the scene to collect evidence and talk to several witnesses. The investigation continued Wednesday morning.

Anyone with pertinent information is asked to contact Det. Matthew Jarrett at 765-648-6750 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

