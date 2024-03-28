Anderson man sentenced for child molesting

Mar. 28—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been sentenced to 24 1/2 years in prison following his conviction on three felony counts, including child molesting.

Police arrested Carlos Manuel Hood, 35, homeless, in November 2023 on felony charges of child molesting, a felony charge of vicarious sexual gratification and two probation violation holds.

Through a plea agreement Hood entered pleas of guilty to charges of child molesting, performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor and being a habitual offender.

Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper sentenced Hood on Wednesday to a total of 29 years with 4 1/2 years suspended. Hopper also ruled that Hood is a sexually violent predator and ordered him to register as a sex offender for life.

The state's case was presented by deputy prosecutor Dan Kopp.

A charging document states Hood has two prior unrelated felony convictions, in 2011 for battery and in 2019 on a charge of burglary.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Hood had sexual contact with a 5-year-old girl in October 2023.

Anderson police were notified that there was a video on social media that showed Hood having sexual relations with the young girl.

During a Kids Talk forensic interview, the girl said Hood had "raped her and did other stuff."

Hood told police he was high on drugs at the time of the incident and said he was trying to push the girl away from him.

Hood said he was "messed up" and doesn't remember details of the incident.

He told police he was being set up and the girl was brainwashed.

