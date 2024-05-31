Anderson man sentenced to 56 years in prison

May 31—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been sentenced to 56 years in prison following his conviction on two counts of child molesting; one is the highest possible felony charge possible.

Gordon L. Wilson, 50, was found guilty by a Madison Circuit Court Division 6 jury after deliberating for just over an hour following a four-day trial.

Judge Mark Dudley Friday sentenced Wilson to 45 years on the most serious felony charge and ordered an 11-year sentence on the second conviction, to be served consecutively.

Wilson immediately requested his conviction and sentencing be appealed.

"Your sentence will be more than the average because of the circumstances," Dudley said. "There were multiple times of molesting.

"You're not good, but not the worst of the worst," he said.

Dudley determined that Wilson will serve a credit restricting sentence, meaning he must serve 85% of the sentence and register as a sex offender.

In a statement to the court, Wilson apologized to the two girls he was convicted of molesting that they observed the abuse of their mother.

"I was supposed to be a leader and role model," he said.

Wilson denied molesting the two girls and said someone told them what to say.

Wilson said the charges against him were a result of Satan and that God would eventually make things right.

Deputy prosecutor Matt Savage said Wilson made a self-serving statement to the court.

"He apologized for exposing them to domestic abuse," Savage said. "His story is changing based on his current circumstances."

Savage said there were multiple counts of molestation involving multiple victims.

"The evidence is clear that this was ongoing," he said. "This took place for almost two years."

The state's case was presented by Savage and deputy prosecutors Dan Kopp and Gabriella Capocelli. Wilson was represented by Brandon Townsend.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Wilson had sexual intercourse with the then-9-year-old girl in July 2019.

Deputies talked to Wilson three times by telephone; during each call, he stated he was aware of the allegations and denied them.

He never was interviewed by deputies.

Wilson works as an owner-operator of an over-the-road truck.

The alleged incidents took place while the girl's mother was either in another room or out shopping.

