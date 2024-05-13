Anderson man sentenced to 37 years for child molesting and exploitation

May 13—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been sentenced to a 37-year prison sentence on four felony counts of child exploitation and three counts of child molesting.

Roger Lee Roberts Jr., 41, 4300 block of Main Street, was sentenced Wednesday in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 by Judge Andrew Hopper.

Roberts was sentenced to a total of 37 years with 20 years to be served with the Indiana Department of Correction and 17 years on formal probation.

Hopper found Roberts to be a sexually violent predator and ordered him to register as a sex offender for life.

Through the plea agreement, the sentence is capped at a total of 20 years. The state's case was presented by deputy prosecutor Dan Kopp.

Rogers was arrested in January on the child exploitation charges, and the child molesting charges were filed in March.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed by detective Lawrence Bendzen III with the Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force, Roberts was suspected of uploading videos of child exploitative material.

Roberts allegedly shared pornographic images with other internet users of children engaged in sexual activities.

"I have found really taboo videos," he told another user. "I will show you but I will tell you they are young. I have a couple of more but they a bit brutal."

When interviewed by police, Roberts said it's something he has been dealing with for several years and indicated he was sexually abused as a child.

Roberts said he would seek out material to share with others.

The child molesting charges in the probable cause affidavit stated Roberts fondled a girl under the age of five.

During an interview with detectives, Roberts admitted to fondling the girl less than 10 times.

