Anderson man sentenced to 14 years on rape charge

Jun. 14—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been given a 14-year prison sentence on a charge of rape.

Alexander Ryan Jones, 28, 3000 block of Sherman Street, entered into a plea agreement in which he is charged with rape, criminal confinement, two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon, two counts of intimidation and battery as misdemeanors.

Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley Friday sentenced Jones to 14 years with 13 years executed and a year on formal probation.

Dudley sentenced Jones to five years on the other felony charges to be served concurrently with the rape conviction.

Jones was determined to be a sexually violent predator and must register as a sex offender for life.

"I have a lot of discretion on sentencing through the plea agreement," Dudley said of the plea agreement that provided for a sentence of 3 to 23 years.

"You have a past criminal history involving alcohol," Dudley said. "You ignored the warning signs and that's why we're here today."

Dudley said it was a horrific crime and time in prison is the accountability for those acts.

Deputy prosecutor Dan Kopp requested a sentence of 16 years on the rape charge and five years on the remaining counts to be served concurrently.

Defense attorney Bryan Williams said Jones accepted responsibility and has shown remorse for his actions.

He requested a sentence 14 years with 12 years to be served.

Jones was arrested in January following an investigation by Anderson police after he allegedly attacked and threatened to kill a woman and her daughter.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Jones accused the woman of cheating on him when he banged her head against a wall, pulled her hair, kicked her in the thigh and back and struck her several times with a metal chair.

The court document states Jones then sexually assaulted the woman and threatened to have her kidnapped and sold in Tennessee.

When Jones went into another room, the woman ran to a neighbor's apartment and called 911.

They could hear her daughter crying and eventually were able to get her away from Jones.

The SWAT team was activated and they tracked Jones via his cellphone. A K9 unit was deployed and eventually located Jones.

During an interview Jones said they were having relationship issues and denied punching, kicking or sexual assault.

He denied trying to hide from police. Jones said he didn't know how the woman had marks on her.

During a criminal history check it was learned that Jones was convicted of domestic battery in Allen County in 2019.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.