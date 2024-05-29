Anderson man sentenced to 130 months in federal prison

May 29—ANDERSON — Anderson resident Richard Hatchett has been sentenced to 130 months in federal prison.

Hatchett, 46, was sentenced to 130 months Wednesday, followed by four years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, distribution of cocaine, distribution of methamphetamine, and carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

He previously served a prison sentence in Illinois for murder and burglary.

Hatchett committed the murder when he was 15 years old and has spent the vast majority of his life in prison, on probation, or on parole, according to a press release. His felony convictions prohibit him from ever legally possessing a firearm under state and federal law.

"Even after serving a sentence for murder, this defendant has shown his utter unwillingness to abide by the law. Violent, armed drug traffickers are a menace to our community, and must be held accountable," Zachary A. Myers, said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. "Our office is committed to working closely with our partners at the ATF, Anderson Police, and throughout federal, state, and local law enforcement, to make our communities safer by investigating and prosecuting repeat, violent criminals. Thanks to their efforts, the public will be safe from further crimes by this man for many years."

According to court documents, on three occasions in January 2023, Hatchett sold cocaine to individuals out of his home in Anderson, a total of approximately 9.8 grams of cocaine base, also known as "crack cocaine."

During two of those drug deals, Hatchett also sold the buyer two 9mm semiautomatic handguns. One of the firearms sold by Hatchett had been previously stolen. On the third occasion, Hatchett carried a Glock 9mm handgun in his waist band.

On Jan. 30, 2023, Hatchett sold 14.92 grams of pure methamphetamine to an individual at his home.

On Feb. 14, 2023, federal agents executed a search warrant at Hatchett's home and located two guns, high-capacity magazines, micro conversion kits, ammunition, crack cocaine, a digital scale, US currency, and other drug paraphernalia.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, assisted by the Anderson Police Department, investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge James R. Sweeney.

