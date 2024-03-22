Anderson man pleads guilty to child solicitation and possession of pornography

Mar. 22—ANDERSON — Anthony Ray Christy, 56, 2000 block of West 25th Street, entered guilty pleas Friday in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 to two counts of child solicitation and one count of possession of child pornography.

He was arrested in December following an investigation by the Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Tyler Mitchell, a member of the Westfield Police Department, he received a report in September from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Christy, a registered sex offender, was looking for 14-year-old children in an internet chat room.

The court document states that Christy was chatting with what he believed to be a high school freshman, asking sexual questions.

Detective Mitchell also found another website where Christy posted and had a conversation with a member of a "predator catcher" group claiming to be a 15-year-old girl.

Detectives went to Christy's residence on Dec. 4 and he admitted to using the websites, but not for six months.

He admitted to receiving a photo of a 15-year-old girl and admitted to chatting with her.

Christy said his sexual interest in children was the "monster" inside him.

A search of two cellphones found 50 instances in which Christy was visiting the websites.

The search of the cellphone found three photos of children under the age of 12 involved in sexual activities.

Judge Mark Dudley set sentencing for April 12. The state's case was presented by deputy prosecutor Dan Kopp, and Christy was represented by Thomas Godfrey.

