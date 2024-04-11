Anderson man pleads guilty to child exploitation, molest charges

Apr. 11—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has entered pleas of guilty to four felony counts of child exploitation and three counts of child molesting.

Roger Lee Roberts Jr., 41, 4300 block of Main Street, entered the pleas Wednesday in Madison Circuit Court Division 3.

Through a plea agreement, the sentence is capped at a total of 20 years. The state's case was presented by deputy prosecutor Dan Kopp.

Judge Andrew Hopper set sentencing for May 8.

Rogers was arrested in January on the child exploitation charges; the child molesting charges were filed in March.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Detective Lawrence Bendzen III with the Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force, Roberts was suspected of uploading videos of child exploitative material.

Roberts allegedly shared pornographic images with other internet users. The images, according to the affidavit, depicted children engaged in sexual activities.

"I have found really taboo videos," he told another user. "I will show you but I will tell you they are young. I have a couple of more but they a bit brutal...just FYI."

When interviewed by police, Roberts said it's something he has been dealing with for several years and indicated he was sexually abused as a child.

Roberts said he would seek out material to share with others.

The child molesting charges in the probable cause affidavit stated Roberts fondled a girl under the age of five.

