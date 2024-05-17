Anderson man pleads guilt to rape

May 17—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has entered pleas of guilty to nine criminal charges, including rape.

Alexander Ryan Jones, 28, 3000 block of Sherman Street, entered into a plea agreement Friday in which he is charged with rape, criminal confinement, two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon, two counts of intimidation and battery as misdemeanors.

Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley set sentencing for June 14. The state's case was presented by deputy prosecutor Dan Kopp, and Jones was represented by Bryan Williams.

If Judge Dudley accepts the plea agreement, then the State will dismiss Count I, Rape, a Level 1 felony, and Jones' sentence will be between 3 and 23 years.

Jones was arrested in January following an investigation by Anderson police after he allegedly attacked and threatened to kill a woman and her daughter.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Jones accused the woman of cheating on him when he banged her head against a wall, pulled her hair, kicked her in the thigh and back and struck her several times with a metal chair.

The court document states Jones then sexually assaulted the woman and threatened to have her kidnapped and sold in Tennessee.

When Jones went into another room, the woman ran to a neighbor's apartment and called 911.

They could hear her daughter crying and eventually were able to get her away from Jones.

The swat team was activated and they tracked Jones via his cellphone. A K9 unit was deployed and eventually located Jones.

During an interview Jones said they were having relationship issues and denied punching, kicking or sexual assault.

He denied trying to hide from police. Jones said he didn't know how the woman had marks on her.

During a criminal history check it was learned that Jones was convicted of domestic battery in Allen County in 2019.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.