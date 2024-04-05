Anderson man found guilty of child molesting

Apr. 5—ANDERSON — A Madison Circuit Court Division 3 jury has found an Anderson man guilty on two counts of child molesting.

The jury Thursday returned the guilty verdicts against Rick Idlewine, 64, 4800 block of County Road 400 West.

Judge Andrew Hopper set sentencing for May 8.

Idlewine faces a possible sentence of two to 12 years on each count.

The state's case was presented by deputy prosecutors Dan Kopp and Gina Koorsen. Idlewine was represented by Bryan Williams.

Idlewine was arrested in January 2023 and charged with fondling a girl under the age of 7 several times over the course of several months starting in 2022.

According to a probable cause affidavit, during a Kids Talk forensic interview the girl said Idlewine fondled her breasts and genital area through her clothes.

Idlewine declined to be interviewed by police at the time of his arrest.

