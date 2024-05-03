Anderson man convicted of child molesting

May 3—ANDERSON — A 50-year-old Anderson man has been convicted on two counts of child molesting, with one of them being the highest possible felony charge.

Gordon L. Wilson was found guilty by a Madison Circuit Court Division 6 jury after deliberating for just over an hour following a four-day trial.

Wilson is facing a maximum sentence of 62 years. The state's case was presented by deputy prosecutors Matt Savage, Dan Kopp and Gabriella Capocelli.

Judge Mark Dudley set sentencing for May 21.

Wilson was arrested by the Madison County Sheriff's Department in 2021 in connection with incidents that were alleged to have taken place in 2019.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Wilson had sexual intercourse with the then-9-year-old girl in July 2019.

Deputies talked to Wilson three times by telephone. He stated he was aware of the allegations and denied them.

He never was interviewed in person by deputies.

Wilson works as an owner-operator of an over-the-road truck.

The alleged incidents took place while the girl's mother was either in another room or out shopping.

