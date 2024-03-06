Anderson man charged with armed robbery

Mar. 6—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been charged with armed robbery following a failed drug deal.

Evan Henry, 19, 2800 block of Crystal Street, was arrested Tuesday by Anderson police on felony charges of armed robbery, intimidation and theft.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Henry met with another man for a drug deal that turned into an armed robbery.

Court documents indicate Henry asked to see the other man's handgun and, after receiving it, pointed the gun at the other man and drove away.

Evan was supposed to sell marijuana to the other man, but instead took the gun and threatened to kill the man's family if he told anyone.

A hour later police stopped the car that Henry was driving near the intersection of 17th Street and Madison Avenue, according to the court document.

Officers located the stolen handgun in the vehicle which matched the serial number provided by the other man.

Henry refused to be interviewed by police.

The vehicle he was driving had a false license plate and the vehicle was taken into police custody.

