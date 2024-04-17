Anderson man arrested for child molesting, formal charges pending

Apr. 17—ANDERSON — The Madison County Prosecutor's office has been given an additional 72 hours to file charges against an Anderson man on preliminary charges of child molesting.

Mario Campas Ordonez, 32, was arrested Friday by Anderson police on preliminary counts of the highest level of child molesting and child molesting.

Ordonez was being held on a $100,000 bond but has since bonded out of the Madison County jail.

The investigation began on April 10 when the Indiana Department of Child Services received a report from a 12-year-old girl that she had been molested by Ordonez several times over the course of five or six years.

During a Kids Talk forensic interview, the girl said Ordonez would fondle her and would have her fondle him.

A Kids Talk interview with a 16-year-old girl indicted that Ordonez had done the same to her several times, starting when she was 9 or 10 years old.

Ordonez told police during an interview it was "horse playing" and denied fondling the two girls.

