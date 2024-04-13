Anderson County proclaims April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Apr. 12—Blue and silver pinwheels, along with children's shoes adorn the Anderson County Courthouse lawn in recognition of April being National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

A special ceremony was held Friday, April 12 for local child advocacy groups to promote awareness of child abuse happening in our community, as well as preventive steps, recognizing the importance of families and communities working together to strengthen families to prevent child abuse and neglect.

The event was opened with prayer by District Judge Michael Davis of the 369th Judicial District. County Judge Carey McKinney read a proclamation. The First Methodist Church Pre-K Class performed nursery rhymes and children's songs for those in attendance. A closing prayer was given by Rev. Jordan Byrd.

Local organizations making a presence at the event included the Anderson County Child Welfare Board, Child Protective Services, CASA of Trinity Valley and the United Way of East/Central Texas. Members of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and courthouse employees were also in attendance.

Dominos delivered pizza for those in attendance who were also visited by the Chick-fil-A Cow.