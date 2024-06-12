Anderson County incumbents defeated challengers during state primaries

Anderson County voters decided to keep the incumbents in office on the county council and the coroner's office during the South Carolina Statewide Primary on Tuesday, June 11.

County Council District 4 Republican incumbent Brett Sanders received 2,428 votes and challenger Dave Shalaby received 2,013 votes.

In Anderson County District 5, incumbent Tommy Dunn received 1,899 votes and Robert McCurry received 1,808 votes.

Anderson County Coroner Greg L. Shore received 15,589 votes and James Hayes received 6,802 votes.

Early voting numbers posted at the Voter Registration Elections of Anderson County in Anderson, S.C. Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

South Carolina conducts open primaries, allowing registered voters to choose either the Democratic or Republican primary election, but not both.

Miriam Wooten looks at printed vote information as it arrived at the Voter Registration Elections of Anderson County in Anderson, S.C. Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

The winner of the county council seats will serve for two-year terms, and the County Coroner winner will serve four-year terms.

Dan Harvell, left, looks over voting results with State Representative Seat 6 incumbent April Cromer, right, at the Voter Registration Elections of Anderson County in Anderson, S.C. Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Travis Rose covers Anderson County for the Independent Mail. Reach him via email at trose@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: Anderson County Council members, coroner, win re-election