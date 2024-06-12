Anderson County incumbents defeated challengers during state primaries
Anderson County voters decided to keep the incumbents in office on the county council and the coroner's office during the South Carolina Statewide Primary on Tuesday, June 11.
County Council District 4 Republican incumbent Brett Sanders received 2,428 votes and challenger Dave Shalaby received 2,013 votes.
In Anderson County District 5, incumbent Tommy Dunn received 1,899 votes and Robert McCurry received 1,808 votes.
Anderson County Coroner Greg L. Shore received 15,589 votes and James Hayes received 6,802 votes.
South Carolina conducts open primaries, allowing registered voters to choose either the Democratic or Republican primary election, but not both.
The winner of the county council seats will serve for two-year terms, and the County Coroner winner will serve four-year terms.
