Anderson County educator wins South Carolina Teacher of Year. 'It truly takes a village.'

Braden Wilson, who teaches at Palmetto Middle School in Williamston, was named 2025 South Carolina Teacher of the Year.

Wilson teaches eighth-grade social studies at Palmetto Middle School in Williamston. She is currently in her 10th year in education.

"I am honored and humbled to represent South Carolina educators," she said. "This award recognizes the collaborative work we do every day in the halls of Palmetto Middle School across Anderson District One. It truly takes a village."

The 2025 South Carolina Teacher Gala in the Garden was live-streamed Thursday from the Governor's Mansion in Columbia, 800 Richland St.

South Carolina's Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver expressed her appreciation to everyone who contributed to the event's success, including presenting sponsors BMW, volunteers, finalists, and teachers across the state. She commended their hard work and commitment to education.

The South Carolina Teacher of the Year winner receives $25,000 and a new BMW for the year.

Three other Upstate teachers were finalists for the South Carolina Teacher of the Year award.

Katie Farr of Wellford Academy of Science and Technology Spartanburg District Five, Blake Bishop, a social studies teacher at Ware Shoals High School District 51, and Bekah Hamrick at Cherokee County School District's Institute of Innovation were finalists.

Katie Farr, a first-grade teacher at Wellford Academy of Science and Technology in Wellford and SC Teacher of the Year finalist, holds her $10,000 check she received from the SC Department of Education.

The remaining finalists also received $10,000.

Anderson County District Two's Ashleigh Marcie, District Three's Brantley Caldwell, and District Four's Camille Richardson were also recognized as District Teachers of the Year.

The Charles Dickerson Community Service Award

"The Bojangles Foundation has supported the South Carolina Teacher of the Year for 15 years," according to Bojangles representative Ken Reynolds. "Each year, the Bojangles Foundation provides each district teacher of the year with books to use in their classroom.

The award is given annually to a district teacher of the year with a noted commitment to community service.

Walhalla High School Visual Arts teacher Teena Hunt won the Charles Dickerson Community Service Award.

"Hunt found meaningful community projects for her students to participate in. They created a mural outside the local post office," Reynolds said.

"An artist can choose to hide their talents or share them with others," Hunt said. "It is always my goal for our student artists' abilities to be recognized in our school and our community."

Haunt was awarded a $500 award and will also choose a charity to which she will donate another $500 reward.

Thomas Hodges, the dean of the University of South Carolina College of Education, also announced that the winner would receive a free graduate degree from the university's College of Education.

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: Palmetto Middle School teacher wins statewide recognition, what to know