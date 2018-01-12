Anderson Cooper Fights Tears As He Defends Haiti From Trump's Insults

"Let me be clear.... the people of Haiti have been through more, withstood more, fought back against more injustice... than our President ever has" Anderson Cooper choked back tears as he reflected on his relationship with Haiti, and its people https://t.co/3arEalkKOM—

"Let me be clear.... the people of Haiti have been through more, withstood more, fought back against more injustice... than our President ever has" Anderson Cooper choked back tears as he reflected on his relationship with Haiti, and its people https://t.co/3arEalkKOM — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 12, 2018

CNN’s Anderson Cooper fought back tears in an emotional commentary defending Haiti after President Donald Trump reportedly referred to the country as a “shithole.”

Cooper spoke of learning math from a Haitian immigrant and then visiting the country as a journalist to cover the devastating 2010 earthquake.

“Haitians slap your hand hard when they shake it, they look you in the eye. They don’t blink,” Cooper said, adding:

“They stand tall and they have dignity. It’s a dignity that many in this White House could learn from. It’s a dignity the president, with all his money and all his power, could learn from as well.”

Check out the commentary above.

Earlier in the show, Cooper also addressed the president’s reported remark, calling it “a racist sentiment”:

Anderson Cooper: "Not racial. Not racially charged. Racist ... The sentiment the President expressed today is a racist sentiment" https://t.co/uZZKQOhfTv — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 12, 2018