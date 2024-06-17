Anderson City Council names Commissioner of Year, 'never forget mission of mutual respect'
Charlie Ervin of Anderson lives near one of the Anderson Housing Authority properties.
He also loves to mentor young men, many from subsidized housing, who learn life and working skills with fellow leaders in the Men at Work ministry.
He has seen it all, having helped many young men with the Rev. Marion Tarrant for over 25 years.
Retired from Michelin Tire Company and the Army National Guard, his skills and passion have helped guide many. Then, 14 years ago, in 2010, he was appointed one of the commissioners for the Housing Authority of Anderson.
Jeff Trahan, executive director of the Housing Authority of Anderson, spoke to the city council about Ervin's volunteer work with Men at Work.
"I have lost count of the sessions they have provided on their own dime to insure and motivate youth via speakers, basic skills training, and numerous field trips to places such as Washington D.C. and the BMW Plant in Spartanburg," Trahan said. "A recognition of Charlie would not only be in the spirit of a contributing commissioner but would also reflect what one person driven by giving can accomplish by motivating a group of men to take an interest in our residents."
On June 10, the Anderson City Council honored Ervin with the 2024 Carolinas Council of Housing Redevelopment and Codes Officials SC Commissioner of the Year. "He also challenged us to never forget the mission of mutual respect, and also serving our residents because they're our largest stakeholders," Trahan said.
Councilman Tony Stewart, who has witnessed Ervin for years with Men At Work, recognized his dedication to helping others. "We are very thankful that you're honored with the award," Stewart said.
"I have some skills and I like to see how young men pick up on some of those skills to learn how to do things that may be valuable to them," Ervin told the council.
"He has developed an amazing relationship with a lot of commissioners and they thought enough of Charlie to vote him commissioner of the year," Rev. Tarrant said. "If you really want to see him smile, let him be in a grocery store, at a sporting event, and some young man walks up, and now he has a little five-year-old son. And he turns and says, 'That's Mr. Ervin right there', if he had not been in my life, I don't think I would have made it. Whether he spoke a word, took him on a trip, whatever he had done. Just for the mere fact to get him to change his mindset means the world to him (Ervin)."
This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Motivated by residents, leader awarded SC housing commissioner of year