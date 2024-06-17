Anderson City Council names Commissioner of Year, 'never forget mission of mutual respect'

Charlie Ervin of Anderson lives near one of the Anderson Housing Authority properties.

He also loves to mentor young men, many from subsidized housing, who learn life and working skills with fellow leaders in the Men at Work ministry.

He has seen it all, having helped many young men with the Rev. Marion Tarrant for over 25 years.

Retired from Michelin Tire Company and the Army National Guard, his skills and passion have helped guide many. Then, 14 years ago, in 2010, he was appointed one of the commissioners for the Housing Authority of Anderson.

Jeff Trahan, executive director of the Housing Authority of Anderson, spoke to the city council about Ervin's volunteer work with Men at Work.

"I have lost count of the sessions they have provided on their own dime to insure and motivate youth via speakers, basic skills training, and numerous field trips to places such as Washington D.C. and the BMW Plant in Spartanburg," Trahan said. "A recognition of Charlie would not only be in the spirit of a contributing commissioner but would also reflect what one person driven by giving can accomplish by motivating a group of men to take an interest in our residents."

On June 10, the Anderson City Council honored Ervin with the 2024 Carolinas Council of Housing Redevelopment and Codes Officials SC Commissioner of the Year. "He also challenged us to never forget the mission of mutual respect, and also serving our residents because they're our largest stakeholders," Trahan said.

Charlie Ervin, far right, joins in prayers as The Men At Work ministry, mentoring boys ages 8 to 15 from apartments in The Housing Authority of Anderson, pray for a safe trip out of the city to a rodeo in Sumter, S.C. May 4, 2013.

Councilman Tony Stewart, who has witnessed Ervin for years with Men At Work, recognized his dedication to helping others. "We are very thankful that you're honored with the award," Stewart said.

"I have some skills and I like to see how young men pick up on some of those skills to learn how to do things that may be valuable to them," Ervin told the council.

Charles Watkins, left, talks with Charlie Ervin as the group prepares to work in a garden at Westview Heights Apartments in Anderson, April 30, 2013.

"He has developed an amazing relationship with a lot of commissioners and they thought enough of Charlie to vote him commissioner of the year," Rev. Tarrant said. "If you really want to see him smile, let him be in a grocery store, at a sporting event, and some young man walks up, and now he has a little five-year-old son. And he turns and says, 'That's Mr. Ervin right there', if he had not been in my life, I don't think I would have made it. Whether he spoke a word, took him on a trip, whatever he had done. Just for the mere fact to get him to change his mindset means the world to him (Ervin)."

Charlie Ervin, right, of Anderson, the 2024 Carolinas Council of Housing Redevelopment and Codes Officials SC Commissioner of the Year, with family after being recognized by The City of Anderson City Council during their special recognition segment in the June 10 meeting. "I have some skills and I like to see how young men pick up on some of those skills to learn how to do things that may be valuable to them," Ervin told the council about working with youth in the Men at Work ministry, teaching children in the housing authority community lifelong skills by mentoring.

The City of Anderson council special recognition June 10 in the chambers honored Charlie Ervin of Anderson, the 2024 Carolinas Council of Housing Redevelopment and Codes Officials SC Commissioner of the Year.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Motivated by residents, leader awarded SC housing commissioner of year