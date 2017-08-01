Ancient fidget spinner confirms there's really nothing new under the sun

Old trends always have a way of popping back up, don't they?

Wired editor, Arielle Pardes, left Twitter shook on Monday after posting a very revealing photo of how far we have come as a society. Spoiler: we haven't come that far.

You know these new wacky gadgets called fidget spinners that have taken over the internet? Apparently, they have been around since roughly 2000-1800 B.C.E., as made evident by this museum display.

Proof that there are no original ideas anymore pic.twitter.com/7zPxYha7QQ — Arielle Pardes (@pardesoteric) July 31, 2017

Apparently, in ancient Iraq, they made a "spinning toy with animal heads" out of baked clay.

Who knew people in biblical times had trouble focusing? Surely there were less distractions.

Though the majority of Twitter found this revelation both hilarious and surprising, a few people pointed out that this ancient fidget spinner resembles more of a spice if anything.

Looks like a chunk of ginger to me. — Laurence Pelletier (@laurpelletier) July 31, 2017

Who threw a lump of ginger into the display case? — COLIN ALSTON (@COLINALSTON1) July 31, 2017

Well at least our fidget spinners come in fun colors. Also, is clay really the best material for toy that is supposed to spin? We are grateful the necessary changes were made in our 2017 model.

Next time you think you've come up with a mind-blowing invention, better check your local museum. It's all been done before.