Anchorage woman drowns in Resurrection Bay near Seward

Jun. 7—A 47-year-old Anchorage woman wearing hip waders drowned Tuesday in Resurrection Bay near Seward, Alaska State Troopers said.

Troopers got a report on Tuesday morning of a woman in distress near a beach accessed by Nash Road, they said in a statement Thursday. The woman was described as "having trouble staying above water," they said.

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard and Bear Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded and recovered the body of a woman later identified by the State Medical Examiner's office as Cynthia Arca, troopers said.

Troopers spokesman Tim DeSpain said via email that Arca was alone and farther out in the water than other people who were fishing in the area.

The Nash Road beach is a popular fishing area in summer, when sockeye salmon draw hundreds of anglers. DeSpain said he couldn't confirm whether Arca was fishing on Tuesday but said that others in the area were.