Anchorage man killed in rollover on Parks Highway, troopers say

May 21—An Anchorage man died Monday in a rollover on the Parks Highway, Alaska State Troopers said Tuesday.

Medics and troopers were called to the area near Trunk Road around 4 p.m. and found a Chevrolet pickup truck upside down in the median, according to troopers.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle, but 26-year-old Tyler Anderson was trapped, troopers said. Rescue teams extricated Anderson and he was brought to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, they said.

No arrests or charges were filed by Tuesday morning but troopers said a criminal investigation was ongoing.

The northbound lanes of the highway were closed for about three hours on Monday while troopers and Wasilla police investigated and cleared the scene of debris.