Anchorage man dies in 4-wheeler rollover in Knik River Valley

Apr. 29—An Anchorage man died Saturday in a four-wheeler rollover in the Knik River Valley after he became separated from his group near Friday Creek, Alaska State Troopers said.

Troopers said Monday they were notified around 10:30 p.m. Saturday that 62-year-old Carl Long was missing in the Knik River Public Use Area. The area, managed by the state, is a popular recreation destination near Palmer.

"Troopers checked on leads that evening and morning regarding the possibility of a person being dropped off at the Knik River Bridge and Old Glenn Highway," troopers spokesman Tim DeSpain said in an email. "An unknown good Samaritan advised they brought out a male who had run out of gas."

Troopers issued a missing person bulletin and Anchorage police responded to Long's home, but were unable to find him, DeSpain said.

On Sunday, Long's friends found him dead in his side-by-side, which was upside down on the north side of the Knik River just upstream from Friday Creek, DeSpain said. Alaska Wildlife Troopers recovered his body with a helicopter, they said.

Foul play was not suspected in the death, according to troopers.