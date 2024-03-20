Anchorage Assembly rejects proposed changes to dog leashing laws

Mar. 20—The Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday broadly rejected a proposal to tighten and clarify rules for dog leashing, the use of e-collars and voice control, or "control by command."

Members said revising the wording of laws would do little to change problems with pets in Anchorage parks and on trails without taking more steps to compel compliance.

"Without enforcement, this is just wallpaper. It means nothing," Assembly Chair Christopher Constant said.

The proposal would have defined what it means for a dog to be properly controlled with an e-collar and by voice command. It also would have clarified current law by explicitly stating that either leashes or e-collars are required even when walking, hiking, biking or skiing in the city, except for in designated off-leash areas.

Members voted 10-2 against the measure, with Karen Bronga and Scott Myers voting to approve it.

The Animal Control Advisory Board proposed the measure. It has long pushed for revisions to city laws for leashing and e-collars due to increasing reports of aggressive or uncontrolled dogs.