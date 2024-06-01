New anchor to join Lexington’s morning TV news lineup

A new anchor will join the morning lineup at Lexington’s WTVQ ABC 36 later this month.

T. Walker Simmons, who comes to WTVQ from an NBC affiliate in Charleston, S.C., will join the station June 24, anchoring “Good Morning Kentucky” from 5 to 7 a.m. and reporting during the 9 a.m. to noon time slot, according to Miranda Combs, news director for WTVQ.

Simmons, a Syracuse University graduate from Carmel, Ind., has worked as a reporter at WCBD in Charleston, S.C., since June 2023, according to the WCBD website.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled with Walker,” Combs said Friday night. “He comes from the same station ... that Forrest Tucker came from — who’s proven to be an excellent addition to the sports team.”

Combs said Simmons’ “Good Morning Kentucky” co-anchor “is still being discussed.”

Longtime local television personalities Lee Cruse and Hayley Harmon took over “Good Morning Kentucky” in 2022. The duo left ABC 36 in late April for FOX 56.

Simmons posted about his plans to join ABC 36 on the social media platform X, saying “I’m beyond excited to get started at ABC 36 and incredibly thankful for them coming to me with this opportunity! Stay tuned to hear the stories of those throughout the Lexington, Kentucky area. All glory to God, this is the work of His hands.”

