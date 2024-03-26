Anchor baby Abe Hamadeh, backed by Trump, wouldn't even be a citizen if Trump had his way

I don’t expect politicians to make sense.

But I still have questions.

Particularly when we are talking about what may be the biggest of Donald Trump’s yuuuge BS claims about immigrants.

For example, Trump has said that the first thing he would do if reelected would be to eliminate birthright citizenship (which he couldn’t actually do, since he can’t unilaterally alter the Constitution).

Still, as he put it: “As part of my plan to secure the border on Day One of my new term in office, I will sign an executive order making clear to federal agencies that under the correct interpretation of the law, going forward, the future children of illegal aliens will not receive automatic U.S. citizenship.”

Trump, Lake oppose birthright citizenship

Trump’s sycophant-in-chief, Kari Lake, running for U.S. Senate in Arizona, agrees with him.

She has said she doesn’t believe the children of undocumented immigrants were “natural born citizens” because “I think a lot of people are coming just to have their children here, and I don’t think that was the idea of our founding fathers.”

Question: If that is what they believe, and what they hope to do, then why would Trump and Lake — so opposed to citizenship for so-called “anchor babies” — support an anchor baby running for Congress?

Because they are.

He is Abe Hamadeh, hoping to replace Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko in Arizona’s District 8.

Yet they support 'anchor baby' Hamadeh

In fact, Trump welcomed Hamadeh to a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago, the place politicians go to kiss Dear Leader’s ring and pledge eternal fealty.

Which leads to another question: Why would Hamadeh, born at a time when his father had overstayed a visa by years and was not in the country legally, welcome Trump’s support, when Trump doesn’t believe someone like Hamadeh should be a citizen in the first place?

Clueless Trump backers: Trash Dems over sex abuse

But, he is.

In fact, Hamadeh and his family are fairly typical examples of good and useful Americans Trump would eliminate, were it not for that pesky 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which states in part, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside … .”

Do voters realize they are being conned?

Which makes Trump’s tough talk about birthright citizenship, when combined with his actions toward Hamadeh, complete BS.

So, to review:

Why would Trump say he would outlaw anchor babies then support an anchor baby for Congress?

And why would Lake, who agrees with Trump, also support Hamadeh?

And why would Hamadeh, a lucky birthright citizen, welcome the endorsement of a man who doesn’t believe that people like Hamadeh should be citizens in the first place?

And, finally, why would voters not recognize they are being conned?

