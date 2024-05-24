Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal shooting by Gadsden High School

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Gadsden High School was placed in lockdown Friday due to a shooting incident that occurred in front of the school on Friday that resulted in one death.

No students were on campus on Friday as the school year ended Thursday, according to a Gadsden Independent School District news release. No staff members were injured.

According to the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office, the early stages of the investigation suggest the shooting may have been the result of road rage.

Friday, May 24th 2:00pm - Gadsden High School is currently on lockdown due to a shooting incident that occurred in front of the school. Fortunately, no students were on campus as the school year ended the day before, and no staff members were harmed. pic.twitter.com/hWKPEaHzCb — Gadsden ISD (@GadsdenISD_NM) May 24, 2024

According to DASO, at approximately 12:42 p.m., DASO received a call from a Gadsden High School security guard and another witness regarding a man injured in the roadway. Responding officers found an unresponsive adult man. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the man died on the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to witnesses, two vehicles entered the parking lot of the high school. An older man exited his car and a younger man exited another vehicle. The younger had something in his hand and pointed it at the other driver. Witnesses saw the victim fall to the ground and the younger man got back into a white pick up truck and left the area on eastbound Highway 28.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: At least one dead in shooting by Gadsden High School