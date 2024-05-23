Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office warns of warrant scam

The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a recent telephone scam that attempts to collect money for fake warrants.

According to a Wednesday, May 22 news release, reports state that a person falsely identifies themselves as a member of the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office and tells the victim that there is an outstanding warrant for their arrest. To clear the warrant, the victim is told to deposit money into various cash transfer apps such as Zelle, Venmo, PayPal or others.

"The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office does not contact people by phone regarding outstanding warrants," the DASO release stated. "Anyone who has a warrant for their arrest will be told in person by a uniformed deputy. Deputies do not collect payments or fees associated with any warrant."

DASO urges the public to collect as much information as possible if contacted by phone regarding an outstanding warrant and report it to the Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority at 575-526-0795.

