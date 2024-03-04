A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday according to Phoenix police.

The woman was identified as 47-year-old Amy Smith by police.

Police said they responded around 10 p.m. to the area near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road for a hit-and-run crash. Smith was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the vehicle took off from the scene.

An investigation was underway as of Sunday. Police said preliminary information suggested the vehicleinvolved was going westbound on Thunderbird Road when it struck Smith who was in the roadway. The vehicle then left the roadway.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Amy Smith identified as woman killed in hit-and-run in Phoenix