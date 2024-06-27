Amtrak's Berkshire Flyer returns this summer with stops in lower Hudson Valley

Amtrak’s Berkshire Flyer returns this summer, featuring weekend trips between New York City and the Berkshires with stops in the lower Hudson Valley.

The service, which debuted in 2022, runs through Labor Day weekend.

Trains depart Manhattan’s Moynihan Train Hall 3:16 p.m. on Fridays and arrive 7:27 p.m. at Joseph Scelsi Intermodal Transportation Center in Pittsfield, Mass.

The Flyer makes the same stations stops that Amtrak’s Empire Service does ‒ in Yonkers, Croton-Harmon, Poughkeepsie, Rhinecliff, Hudson and Albany-Rensselaer Station.

Sunday trains depart Pittsfield at 3:35 p.m. and arrive in New York at 7:55 p.m.

New Sunday trains

In addition, a Sunday train leaves Manhattan at 10:50 a.m. and arrives in Pittsfield at 3:15 p.m.

Prices vary depending on the weekend and how far in advance tickets are purchased. A one-way coach ticket from Manhattan to Pittsfield this Friday lists at $91 while the same ticket July 12 is currently $59.

Amtrak urges passengers to buy tickets in advance. To purchase tickets, go to Amtrak.com.

The service is being sponsored by the state transportation departs of New York and Massachusetts.

“Whether it's a weekend getaway, or a longer vacation, the Berkshire Flyer experience offers a convenient and eco-friendly way for travelers and adventure seekers to explore the beauty and charm of the Berkshires and Upstate New York,” said Marie Therese Dominguez, the commissioner of the state department of Transportation.

Amtrak’s New York ridership of 12.3 million last year exceeded pre-pandemic levels, with the biggest gains coming on the Empire South route from New York City to Albany.

