Amtrak train, unoccupied vehicle collide in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — No one was injured when an Amtrak train collided with an unoccupied vehicle on the tracks in Lancaster County.

An Amtrak spokesperson said the crash happened around 5:44 p.m. Saturday north of Lancaster in East Hempfield Township.

An unoccupied vehicle was obstructing the track ahead of a train bound for New York City from Harrisburg.

No injuries were reported among 43 passengers or crew onboard.

The incident is under investigation and Amtrak says they are working with local law enforcement.

