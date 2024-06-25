Amtrak train hits, kills pedestrian in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said an Amtrak train hit a pedestrian in Northeast D.C. Monday evening, killing them.

The Amtrak train operator confirmed that they hit a pedestrian near the 2200 block of Adams Pl.

Crews searched for the victim, who was found dead near the 2000 block of Bladensburg Rd., NE.

The Metropolitan Police Department was investigating the crash.

