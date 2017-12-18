Passengers killed when Amtrak train on new route derails in Washington state

By Tom James

DUPONT, Wash. (Reuters) - An Amtrak train derailed on Monday in Washington state during its inaugural run on a faster route from Seattle to Portland, Oregon, sending passenger cars tumbling from a bridge onto a major highway, killing a number of riders and injuring nearly 100 people.

The derailment caused "multiple fatalities," Pierce County Sheriff's Department spokesman Ed Troyer said, without giving a specific number.

Thirteen of the train's 14 cars jumped the tracks, Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said. Five vehicles and two trucks were involved in the accident; some motorists were injured but none died, authorities said.

Seventy-seven people were taken to local hospitals, according to the Tacoma-based CHI Franciscan Health healthcare network. Another 20 patients were treated at the Madigan Army Medical Center in Tacoma, the center said.

Several hours after the 7:40 a.m. (1540 GMT) crash in DuPont, Washington, train cars remained dangling from the overpass, with others strewn across Interstate 5. Bova said it was still possible that passengers remained inside some of the cars perched on the overpass, as rescuers have not been able to access them due to concerns about their stability.

The train carried 77 passengers and five crew, Bova said.

Some people escaped by kicking out windows, passenger Chris Karnes told local news outlet KIRO 7.

"All of a sudden, we felt this rocking and creaking noise, and it felt like we were heading down a hill," Karnes said. "The next thing we know, we're being slammed into the front of our seats, windows are breaking, we stop, and there's water gushing out of the train. People were screaming."

The derailment occurred on the first day Amtrak trains began using the new inland route between the Washington cities of Tacoma and Olympia, part of a project to cut travel time, according to an October news release from the state's transportation department.

(Map of derailment site - http://tmsnrt.rs/2kKt2Uy)

The rerouting takes trains along I-5, enabling them to reach speeds of 79 miles per hour (127 km per hour).

Monday's southbound Seattle-to-Portland train, whose scheduled departure time was 6 a.m. (1400 GMT), was the first to take the new route, which uses tracks owned by a commuter line.

It was not immediately clear whether the derailment was connected to the new route. A National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) member told reporters it was too early to say what may have caused the crash, and that the NTSB was sending investigators to the scene.

A statement on Monday from the state transportation department said the track had undergone "weeks of inspection and testing" before Monday.





'CARS EVERYWHERE'

A train crew member told an emergency dispatcher that the train came around a corner before the bridge and then "we went on the ground," according to an audio recording posted by Broadcastify.com.

Asked whether everyone was OK, the crew member replied, "I am still figuring that out. We got cars everywhere and down onto the highway." The dispatcher also requested the caller's location, and he responded, "As soon as I know exactly where all of my train is, I'll let you know."

Amtrak's co-chief executive, Richard Anderson, declined to speculate on the cause while speaking to reporters on Monday. He confirmed that positive train control (PTC), a system that automatically slows trains if they are going too fast, was not installed on the tracks.

By law, PTC must be installed on all passenger rail systems by 2018, a deadline that has repeatedly been delayed after rail agencies said implementation was more complicated than anticipated. Sound Transit commuter line, which owns the track, reported in September that it did not yet have PTC in operation.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the crash illustrated the need for infrastructure improvements.

The rerouting project was budgeted at $180.7 million and funded by the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), according to the state transportation department. The work was done by Sound Transit and reviewed by the FRA, the department said on Monday.

I-5 is the West Coast's major north-south highway, running between the U.S-Mexican border in San Diego, California, and the border with Canada in Washington.