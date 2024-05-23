Amtrak train delays expected between NYC, DC, Philadelphia after severe service disruption

Multiple Amtrak trains between New York and Washington D.C. were suspended Wednesday due to downed overhead power lines between Newark, New Jersey and New York's Penn Station.

While service resumed Thursday morning, trains are expected to experience continued delays, according to an 8 a.m. update on Amtrak’s website.

The transportation provider added that all trains traveling between Philadelphia and Trenton, New Jersey can expect a 25-30 minute delay.

"Customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day," Amtrak said in its advisory.

Amtrak and NJ Transit services were impacted shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday due to downed wires just outside of Newark near Kearny, the location of the Portal Bridge and the construction of its replacement, NorthJersey.com, part of the USA TODAY Network reported. However, an Amtrak spokesperson Thursday morning said the wire issues had nothing to do with the bridge or the construction.

"A signal wire came into contact with the catenary, causing a blowout," Jason Abrams, an Amtrak spokesperson said. An investigation into how the two wires came into contact is ongoing.

Wednesday's incident affected service as far south as Washington D.C. and Amtrak warned travelers to "expect extensive residual delays due to speed restrictions and rail congestion."

"We anticipate extensive delays as crews work to resolve this issue," Amtrak had said.

Service Disruption: As of 7:13 PM ET, Due to downed overhead power lines in the area, All travel between Philadelphia and New York is temporarily stopped. We anticipate extensive delays as crews work to resolve this issue. Updates to follow as new information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) May 22, 2024

Amtrak said it was waiving fees for changing reservations on affected lines and customers should reach out to contact its reservation center at 1-800-USA-RAIL.

