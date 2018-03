WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. passenger rail operator Amtrak said on Tuesday it had temporarily suspended service between New York City and Boston due to inclement weather.

In a tweet, Amtrak said the suspension would be for the remainder of Tuesday. "We'll restore service when improved weather conditions allow us to do so safely," it said.

