Some Amtrak routes limited for track improvements

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Amtrak train routes will be limited to weekends through the summer while the tracks are improved.

Starting May 6 and lasting through Oct. 18, Wolverine trains 350 and 353 will operate only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The schedule change is so Amtrak and the Michigan Department of Transportation can make track improvements, the train system said.

Wolverine 350 and 353 routes will operate normally on Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day and Labor Day. Trains 351, 352, 354 and 355 will operate normally, as well as Blue Water Trains 364 and 365.

The Wolverine trains depart from Chicago and stop in New Buffalo, Kalamazoo, Jackson and Ann Arbor.

