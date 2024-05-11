Amtrak Ridership: Numbers continue to increase with March spike

(PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — It’s pretty clear that Amtrak is on a roll.

The Amtrak Cascades rail service in Oregon experienced its highest ridership in its 30-year history in March with 14,263 riders—a 57% increase over March 2023.

For Amtrak officials, it’s a sure signal that momentum continues to build with growth in ridership throughout 2023 and early 2024.

“It’s clear that more people are discovering the advantages of train travel in Oregon, which is good for the state and good for the environment,” said Suzanne Carlson, administrator for ODOT’s Public Transportation Division. “Both residents and visitors are opting for train travel, as I often do, where it’s easy to relax and enjoy the trip. We are thrilled to see people making a choice that avoids congestion along the busy I-5 corridor and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the Willamette Valley.”

Amtrak Cascades is operated as a partnership between ODOT, Washington Department of Transportation and Amtrak. The train began in April 1994 with service between Portland and Seattle. Service expanded into other parts of Oregon in October 1994. Today there are 12 daily trains between Seattle and Portland, four between Portland and Eugene, and four between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia.

