New Amtrak line connecting Milwaukee to Twin Cities starts Tuesday

All aboard, Milwaukee. There’s a new train route from the Twin Cities and Chicago starting Tuesday, with two stops in the city.

Amtrak’s Borealis is a new 12-stop train route between Chicago and St. Paul. It stops at both Milwaukee stations — at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and the downtown station — and is the second daily round-trip passenger train between the destinations.

“Borealis will double the options for passenger rail travel along a corridor that connects many businesses, universities, tourism destinations, and Wisconsin communities," said Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson in a previous press release announcing the route.

The route in the works since 2015 and was a $53 million project.

The train service starts at midday from St. Paul and from Chicago in the late morning. It has eight Wisconsin stops and takes about 7 hours and 24 minutes for its full route. The trains will take the current Empire Builder route between St. Paul and Milwaukee and the popular Hiawatha route between Milwaukee and Chicago, a DOT release said.

The train stops at Milwaukee at about 12:18 p.m. from the airport and 12:34 from the downtown intermodal station, 433 W. St. Paul Ave.

“This route includes eight stations in Wisconsin, and doubling the frequency of the service will better connect the many businesses, universities and tourist attractions along this corridor,” Thompson said in a release.

The route is Minnesota’s first state-supported Amtrak service, according to a DOT release. The department estimates that 232,000 people will ride the new trains in the first year of full service.

Tickets start at $41 each way, with discounts for various groups like children, students, seniors, veterans, military members and their family, and others, according to a press release. Business-class seats are available for a higher fare.

The Borealis line also has food and drink service and free wi-fi.

