Amtrak, New Jersey Transit seeing major delays as downed wire snarls rail traffic into Penn station

Commuters on Amtrak and New Jersey Transit trains were experiencing heavy delays Tuesday morning as rail traffic between New York Penn Station and points south ground to a halt after a downed overhead lines stranded a commuter train.

Riders were told to expect a 30 – 90 minute delay Tuesday as crews worked to remove the disabled train.

The outbound NJ Transit train was stuck on the short stretch of tracks between Penn and the North River Tunnel under the Hudson River, a spokesman for the agency told the Daily News.

A spokesman for Amtrak — the federal railway that operates the track where the outage occurred — said repair work was underway, and that the cause of the disruption was under investigation.

The delays come less than a month after a downed power-transmission line along the same stretch of track in the Meadowlands snarled evening train traffic for NJ Transit and Amtrak riders.

The outage incensed NJ Gov. Phil Murphy, who demanded better maintenance from Amtrak in an open letter to the railroad’s chairman, Tony Coscia

“I refuse to accept these Amtrak infrastructure challenges as an inevitable part of operating integrated mass transit systems,” he wrote at the time, calling on the railroad to make “immediate short-term and long-term investments” in its infrastructure.

Major repairs to the 1910-vintage North River tunnel constitute what’s expected to be the final phase of the sweeping Gateway Project, a $40 billion effort to overhaul train tracks through the Meadowlands connecting New Jersey and New York.

The construction of a second set of tubes linking New Jersey to Penn Station — the $16 billion Hudson Tunnel — is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.