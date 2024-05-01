Amtrak to expand service between Twin Cities and Chicago, via Milwaukee

A second daily Amtrak service between the Twin Cities and Chicago, via Milwaukee has been added.

The new state-sponsored Borealis trains will start from St. Paul at midday and from Chicago in the late morning. The additional service starts on May 21.

Amtrak Borealis coach fares start at $41 each way between St. Paul and Chicago for adults, with discounts for children ages 2 to 12, students, seniors, veterans, military personnel and families, groups, and others. Amtrak Borealis trains will offer coach and business class as well as a café car featuring regional items.

The trains will make the current Empire Builder stops between St. Paul and Milwaukee and Hiawatha stops between Milwaukee and Chicago.

“A second daily passenger rail service connecting St. Paul to Chicago via Milwaukee is a welcome addition to our transportation system, providing more choices and travel flexibility for passengers,” said Minnesota Department of Transportation Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger, in a statement.

The new service is sponsored by the states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Amtrak now operates 29 state-supported routes with 18 state partners. For more information to go amtrak.com.

