Amtrak service delayed after person hit, killed by train in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officials said that one person died after being hit by a MARC train on Wednesday. Amtrak service out of D.C. was disrupted as a result.

DC Fire and EMS said that crews were called to the 3600 block of New York Ave. NE after Amtrak said a train had hit a person. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded as well and said that the person died.

Amtrak held trains in the Washington, D.C. area starting around 4:30 p.m. and told commuters to expect “lengthy delays.”

In an update just after 5:10 p.m., Amtrak said that one track was reopened. There were ongoing delays of around 30 to 45 minutes as the investigation continued.

